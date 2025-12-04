49°
Latest Weather Blog
'Mistletoe and Moss' held as part of Louisiana Lights on Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - A special event known as "Mistletoe and Moss" was held at the Burden Museum and Gardens as part of the Louisiana Lights.
Capital area vendors set up shop inside the light show to offer people the chance to get holiday shopping done.
Louisiana Lights runs Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Louisiana has highest rate of flu-like respiratory illnesses in America, CDC reports
-
Autonomous ship manufacturer invests $300 million in Franklin shipyard; estimated to create...
-
Hammond PD: Man arrested for human trafficking in Hammond, had warrants in...
-
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow...
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...