94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missouri high school sophomore dies after football practice

1 hour 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 September 05, 2019 3:49 PM September 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KAKE

JOPLIN, Mo. - A high school football player has collapsed and died after practice in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin School District said in a statement that emergency personnel responded Wednesday evening after 15-year-old sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day had a medical emergency at the Joplin High School gymnasium. The team was practicing indoors because of the heat and humidity.

Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel says Roberts-Day had a history of severe asthma but that a doctor had cleared him to play sports. He says the death is under review.

Roberts-Day was a 6-foot-3-inch (1.9 meter), 205-pound (93-kilogram) offensive lineman. His twin brother also is on the team.
The district says coaching staff and teammates remember Roberts-Day as "extremely personable and caring."

Surrounding districts have sent counselors to help grieving students.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days