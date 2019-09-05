Latest Weather Blog
Missouri high school sophomore dies after football practice
JOPLIN, Mo. - A high school football player has collapsed and died after practice in southwest Missouri.
The Joplin School District said in a statement that emergency personnel responded Wednesday evening after 15-year-old sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day had a medical emergency at the Joplin High School gymnasium. The team was practicing indoors because of the heat and humidity.
Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel says Roberts-Day had a history of severe asthma but that a doctor had cleared him to play sports. He says the death is under review.
Roberts-Day was a 6-foot-3-inch (1.9 meter), 205-pound (93-kilogram) offensive lineman. His twin brother also is on the team.
The district says coaching staff and teammates remember Roberts-Day as "extremely personable and caring."
Surrounding districts have sent counselors to help grieving students.
