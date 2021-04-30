Missouri deputies kill man suspected of shooting officer

Photo: KMOV

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Sheriff's deputies in eastern Missouri fatally shot a man suspected of earlier shooting and wounding a police officer, law enforcement officials said.

A St. Peters officer made a traffic stop just outside a St. Peters shopping center about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the driver shot the officer in one of his legs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The driver fled. The wounded 41-year-old officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released, officials said.

Meanwhile, state police issued an alert for the man suspected in the shooting. Deputies in nearby Lincoln County went to the suspect's home. The man fled, with deputies giving chase.

A short time later, investigators said the man stopped his car, got out and fired several shots at the deputies. The patrol said at least one of the deputies fired back, killing the man.

The shooting scenes were about 20 miles (32 kilometers) apart.

Names of those involved hadn't been released by Friday morning. The state highway patrol is investigating the suspect's shooting death.