Mississippi woman killed in accident on I-20 in Louisiana

5 years 8 months 6 days ago Friday, November 06 2015 Nov 6, 2015 November 06, 2015 10:46 AM November 06, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

SIMSBORO - Louisiana State police say a 29-year-old Mississippi woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Lincoln Parish.

Senior Trooper Michael Reichardt says the accident happened shortly after 7:20 Thursday night about three miles west of Simsboro.

Reichardt says a small SUV driven by Noura Makki, of Clinton, Mississippi, was traveling westbound when her vehicle crossed the center line and side-swiped a car driven by 35-year-old Courtney Swartz of Breham, Texas. After impact, both vehicles entered the median and the SUV began to rollover.

Reichardt says Makki and a passenger were not restrained and both were ejected. He was Makki was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Swartz was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

