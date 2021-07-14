Mississippi woman killed in accident on I-20 in Louisiana

SIMSBORO - Louisiana State police say a 29-year-old Mississippi woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Lincoln Parish.



Senior Trooper Michael Reichardt says the accident happened shortly after 7:20 Thursday night about three miles west of Simsboro.



Reichardt says a small SUV driven by Noura Makki, of Clinton, Mississippi, was traveling westbound when her vehicle crossed the center line and side-swiped a car driven by 35-year-old Courtney Swartz of Breham, Texas. After impact, both vehicles entered the median and the SUV began to rollover.



Reichardt says Makki and a passenger were not restrained and both were ejected. He was Makki was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Swartz was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.