Mississippi venue cancels Laine Hardy performance after star's arrest

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizers canceled Laine Hardy's appearance at a Mississippi concert Friday as the "American Idol" star sat in jail over accusations that he bugged his ex-girlfriend's college dorm.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the cancellation on social media Thursday night, saying Hardy could not attend "due to an unforeseen personal responsibility."

Hardy was set to perform Friday night as part of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival alongside artists Shake the Bucket and Hannah Everhart. The other performers are set to take the stage as planned at 6 p.m with free admission.

The venue announced they are offering full refunds for the concert.

Hardy turned himself in to police Friday morning and is facing charges for illegally intercepting communications.