Mississippi teen dies; utility vehicle flipped in Louisiana

Monday, June 24 2019
By: Associated Press
TALLULAH, La. (AP) - Authorities in north Louisiana say a Mississippi teenager died when the off-highway utility vehicle he was driving overturned on private property.
  
The Madison Parish Sheriff's Office says friends found the 15-year-old from Vicksburg about 5:20 a.m. Saturday at the property off Old Highway 65 in Tallulah.
  
Sheriff's Lt. Jeremy Purvis says the teen was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt when the UTV overturned.
  
His name was not released because the accident was still being investigated.
  
Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service spokesman Shane Scott urged all UTV users to remember the importance of restraints and helmets.

