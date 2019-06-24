Mississippi teacher killed in Louisiana; 2 arrested

Photo: Natchez-Adams School District

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) - The body of a missing Mississippi school teacher has been found in Louisiana and two suspects have been arrested.

News outlets in both states report that Concordia Parish authorities identified the victim as Fred McCray Jr.

McCray had completed his first year of teaching at Morgantown Middle School in Natchez and was named 2018-2019 teacher of the year for the Natchez-Adams County School District.

Investigators told KNOE TV that McCray gave a ride to two people Sunday. He was shot in the head and his body was hidden under plywood and garbage at an old food plant in Ferriday, Louisiana.

The Natchez Democrat reports that 48-year-old Jimmy O'Neal Lewis of Ferriday and Cedric Tennessee, whose home and age weren't available, were arrested. Both face first-degree murder charges.