77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi teacher killed in Louisiana; 2 arrested

53 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 8:14 PM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Natchez-Adams School District
FERRIDAY, La. (AP) - The body of a missing Mississippi school teacher has been found in Louisiana and two suspects have been arrested.
  
News outlets in both states report that Concordia Parish authorities identified the victim as Fred McCray Jr.
  
McCray had completed his first year of teaching at Morgantown Middle School in Natchez and was named 2018-2019 teacher of the year for the Natchez-Adams County School District.
  
Investigators told KNOE TV that McCray gave a ride to two people Sunday. He was shot in the head and his body was hidden under plywood and garbage at an old food plant in Ferriday, Louisiana.
  
The Natchez Democrat reports that 48-year-old Jimmy O'Neal Lewis of Ferriday and Cedric Tennessee, whose home and age weren't available, were arrested. Both face first-degree murder charges.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days