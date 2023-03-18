Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi teacher charged with sexual battery
PURVIS, Miss. - A teacher is behind bars in Forrest County for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a high school student.
WDAM-TV reports that Amy Gore was arrested Friday for an incident that allegedly occurred when the 41-year-old worked last year at Hattiesburg High School. Gore is charged with one count of sexual battery.
Gore was teaching this year in Lamar County before that district's officials there became aware of the Hattiesburg allegation. Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith says Gore did not commit a crime in any Lamar County school.
Lamar district officials say the investigation into Gore began on Tuesday and resulted in her arrest and termination on Friday.
A spokesman for the Hattiesburg school district did not immediately comment on the charge.
