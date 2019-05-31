Mississippi State rallies to beat Southern 11-6 in opening round of NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Rowdey Jordan had four hits, including a homer, Jordan Westburg hit a crucial two-run single as No. 6 national seed Mississippi State rallied to beat Southern 11-6 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State (47-13) scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead for good at 9-6. Westburg's hard grounder through the left side of the infield broke the tie.

Southern (32-23) played well on offense, pounding 11 hits. The Jaguars took a 4-2 lead after scoring three runs in the fourth and Johnny Johnson's two-run homer in the seventh - which bounced off Jordan's glove as he tried to leap over the wall and catch it - tied it at 6.

Jared Liebelt (2-0) got the win and Cole Gordon pitched two innings of scoreless relief for his 10th save.

SWAC Relief Pitcher of the Year Connor Whalen was charged with his first loss of the season. He had a perfect 0.00 ERA entering the NCAA Regional.