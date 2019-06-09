Mississippi state flag is the only one not flown at USA Track Championships

EUGENE, Ore. - Only 49 state flags are being displayed at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene this week.



Mississippi's state flag, which features a Confederate banner in one corner, is not on display at the tournament that concludes Sunday.



The Oregonian newspaper reports TrackTown USA president was not available to comment on the flag earlier this weekend.



The omission comes at a time when continued display of the Confederate flag in South Carolina and on a portion of Mississippi's state flag is being widely debated across the nation.



Mississippi has the only state flag that includes the Confederate symbol. The design has been used since 1894, and was affirmed by a nearly 2-to-1 margin of voters in a 2001 statewide election.