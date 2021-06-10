Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi shipbuilder plans to hire 3,000 new workers
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A shipyard that’s the largest private employer in Mississippi says it is planning to hire about 3,000 new fulltime employees.
Ingalls Shipbuilding held a hiring event Wednesday in Pascagoula. Its parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries, said in a news release that it it has been recruiting potential workers in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.
“We are steadily adding new team members to our growing workforce,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said in the release. “Shipbuilding is a challenging, extremely rewarding and potentially life-changing career.”
Ingalls is hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for the Pascagoula site. It is seeking people with mechanical, hot work or carpentry experience. The news release said free training is available to those without the required skills or work experience.
Trending News
The shipyard recently finished improvements that include more than a million square feet of covered work area, better access to work sites and tool rooms, cool down and hydration stations and a second dining area, the news release said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community gathers to celebrate life of Ja'tyri Brown with balloon release
-
City-parish looking to spend millions in COVID relief on drainage work
-
Family of murdered toddler celebrate her life with balloon release
-
Should parents be held accountable for violent crimes carried out by children
-
Mother of two suspects in triple murder allegedly helped them evade capture
Sports Video
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year
-
Exploring Skip Bertman's legacy as LSU's athletic director
-
Southeastern loses both games of doubleheader to Houston Baptist