89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi shipbuilder plans to hire 3,000 new workers

1 hour 36 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, June 10 2021 Jun 10, 2021 June 10, 2021 11:43 AM June 10, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Huntington Ingalls Industries

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A shipyard that’s the largest private employer in Mississippi says it is planning to hire about 3,000 new fulltime employees.

Ingalls Shipbuilding held a hiring event Wednesday in Pascagoula. Its parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries, said in a news release that it it has been recruiting potential workers in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

“We are steadily adding new team members to our growing workforce,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said in the release. “Shipbuilding is a challenging, extremely rewarding and potentially life-changing career.”

Ingalls is hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for the Pascagoula site. It is seeking people with mechanical, hot work or carpentry experience. The news release said free training is available to those without the required skills or work experience.

Trending News

The shipyard recently finished improvements that include more than a million square feet of covered work area, better access to work sites and tool rooms, cool down and hydration stations and a second dining area, the news release said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days