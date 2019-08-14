88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi sheriff's text: Lawmaker 'worse than a black person'

3 hours 31 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 12:19 PM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Clarion Ledger
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff said in a text message to another white elected official that a Hispanic state lawmaker is "worse than a black person."
  
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal used a public records request to obtain Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson's messages.
  
The newspaper reports Johnson exchanged messages in 2017 with Lee County Supervisor Phil Morgan about building a new jail. Both men complained about state Rep. Shane Aguirre. A screenshot of the exchange shows Johnson wrote: "He's worse than a black person, your not going to please him."
  
Johnson tells the newspaper he was "aggravated" but should not have mentioned race.
  
Asked if he believes black people are difficult to please, Johnson said: "I think when you play the race card, yes, it's difficult to please some people."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days