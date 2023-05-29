Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi River boat crash leaves one injured, one missing
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies and Wildlife and Fisheries agents are working to search the area near a boat crash in the Mississippi River that left one person injured and another missing.
According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, a passing towboat reported the crash, which happened on the Mississippi River downstream of the St. Francisville riverfront around 9 p.m. Sunday, to the U.S. Coast Guard. Emergency officials recovered one person from the wreckage who was airlifted to a hospital. The other occupant of the boat was unaccounted for.
“We’re still trying to piece together what happened,” said Sheriff Brian Spillman. “Our Crisis Response Team is working closely with Wildlife and Fisheries agents to search the area where the crash occurred in hopes of locating the other victim.”
Spillman said the search intensified with more boats and people at first light Monday morning.
