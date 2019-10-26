58°
Mississippi Mayor trapped in home following tropical storm Olga

5 hours 53 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 October 26, 2019 3:16 PM October 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Jason Shelton, Mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi Photo: Daily Journal
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, was trapped in his home for about 1½ hours by a downed tree and was taken out on a stretcher by first responders.
  
Heavy winds rolled through the city Saturday and scattered power outages were reported as the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga moved through the area.
  
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the fallen tree caused significant damage to Mayor Jason Shelton's home on Saturday.
  
City spokeswoman Lucia Randle confirmed that Shelton was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center and is "under observation."
  
Randle did not say what injuries Shelton may have suffered.
