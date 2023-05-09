Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi man sets fire to his own home to make girlfriend leave
Trending News
COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his own mobile home, apparently to make his girlfriend leave.
The Commercial Dispatch reports that Aaron Augustinowicz, a 62-year-old Caledonia man, was arrested and charged with arson after a May 27 fire.
Lowndes County court documents say Augustinowicz poured gasoline in multiple locations in the trailer before setting it on fire. At the scene, Augustinowicz told sheriff's deputies that burning the structure was the only way to get his girlfriend out of the house.
But the girlfriend told deputies that Augustinowicz set the fire after they had physically fought over the man's new girlfriend.
Three days later, Augustinowicz changed his story by telling deputies he mainly burned the home because it was in poor physical shape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police make more arrests in attack on Baton Rouge school bus driver
-
Multiple outages knock out power for thousands of Entergy customers in Ascension...
-
Man dies one week after being struck along Ascension Parish road; family...
-
Teacher 'sick out' forces St. Helena schools to close Monday, just days...
-
Argument led to chaotic gunfight in downtown Baton Rouge late Sunday night;...