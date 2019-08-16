Mississippi man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Louisiana

MANDEVILLE - Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi man was killed in a Thursday crash in Mandeville.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., troopers were called to a five-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 near LA 1088. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Bryon Lee Sanford.

The initial investigation determined that Sanford was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 eastbound on I-12 in the left lane. Traffic ahead of Sanford had slowed to a stop due to traffic congestion.

For reasons still under investigation, Sanford failed to observe the stopped vehicles and crashed into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, causing a chain reaction five-vehicle crash.

Sandford was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was properly restrained. He sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say as part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis. Impairment is not suspected to have been a contributing factor in this crash.