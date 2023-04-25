Mississippi man kidnaps baby daughter, then kills her and himself

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after officials say he kidnapped her, fled from police, and then shot the girl and himself on a Mississippi Delta highway.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells The Associated Press that it was the third day this week that 23-year-old Lavonta Lloyd sought to take Kamaya Lloyd from her mother, Kimberly Outlaw.

On Thursday, Kamaya's grandmother called March early in the morning to say Lloyd was holding Outlaw at gunpoint in the 400-person town of Cruger, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Jackson

March says Lloyd fled before deputies arrived.

That set off a 30-mile (50-kilometer) chase. Lloyd's truck veered into a ditch near Moorhead. When deputies broke out a window, they found Lavonta Lloyd and Kamaya Lloyd dead.