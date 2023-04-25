70°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi man kidnaps baby daughter, then kills her and himself
Trending News
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after officials say he kidnapped her, fled from police, and then shot the girl and himself on a Mississippi Delta highway.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells The Associated Press that it was the third day this week that 23-year-old Lavonta Lloyd sought to take Kamaya Lloyd from her mother, Kimberly Outlaw.
On Thursday, Kamaya's grandmother called March early in the morning to say Lloyd was holding Outlaw at gunpoint in the 400-person town of Cruger, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Jackson
March says Lloyd fled before deputies arrived.
That set off a 30-mile (50-kilometer) chase. Lloyd's truck veered into a ditch near Moorhead. When deputies broke out a window, they found Lavonta Lloyd and Kamaya Lloyd dead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials break ground on Inspiration Center for youth
-
Comite Diversion project funding gap explained, contracts yet to be awarded
-
Intruder rushed resident before being shot multiple times Monday night; police say...
-
Metro councilmember hopes proposed ordinance will help convicted criminals get hired
-
Intruder dies after being shot while 'forcing themselves' into home off N....
Sports Video
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships