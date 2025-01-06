Mississippi man arrested after traveling to Hammond to meet with minor

HAMMOND - Police arrested a man from Picayune, Mississippi after he traveled to Hammond to meet who he assumed to be a minor he was having inappropriate conversations with.

John Mitchell, 19, was arrested Saturday by the Hammond Police Department. The HPD said Mitchell had explicit sexual conversations with someone he believed to be a minor for several days prior to his arrest.

When Mitchell arrived to Hammond to meet with the person he was talking to, he was met with HPD detectives. He was arrested for one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.