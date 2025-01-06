42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi man arrested after traveling to Hammond to meet with minor

1 hour 58 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, January 06 2025 Jan 6, 2025 January 06, 2025 12:06 PM January 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Police arrested a man from Picayune, Mississippi after he traveled to Hammond to meet who he assumed to be a minor he was having inappropriate conversations with. 

John Mitchell, 19, was arrested Saturday by the Hammond Police Department. The HPD said Mitchell had explicit sexual conversations with someone he believed to be a minor for several days prior to his arrest. 

Trending News

When Mitchell arrived to Hammond to meet with the person he was talking to, he was met with HPD detectives. He was arrested for one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days