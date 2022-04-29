Mississippi liquor warehouse getting crowded

57°
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi's liquor warehouse is getting crowded.
The facility in Madison, where 99 percent of the liquor that is sold in Mississippi package stores and restaurants is stored until delivery, is big enough to comfortably hold 400,000 cases of spirits.
Commissioner of Revenue Ed Morgan says it currently holds 435,000 cases. He says more room will be needed eventually, a matter that will be considered by the Legislature.
Meanwhile, the department has implemented measures to deal with the problem. For example, liquor stored at the warehouse has to have a certain dollar amount in sales to reserve its space there. If it sits long enough and doesn't reach that threshold, it is shipped back to the distiller.
