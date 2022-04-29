57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi liquor warehouse getting crowded

6 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, October 03 2015 Oct 3, 2015 October 03, 2015 1:09 PM October 03, 2015 in News
By: Associated Press

Trending News

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi's liquor warehouse is getting crowded.

The facility in Madison, where 99 percent of the liquor that is sold in Mississippi package stores and restaurants is stored until delivery, is big enough to comfortably hold 400,000 cases of spirits.

Commissioner of Revenue Ed Morgan says it currently holds 435,000 cases. He says more room will be needed eventually, a matter that will be considered by the Legislature.

Meanwhile, the department has implemented measures to deal with the problem. For example, liquor stored at the warehouse has to have a certain dollar amount in sales to reserve its space there. If it sits long enough and doesn't reach that threshold, it is shipped back to the distiller.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days