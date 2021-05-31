Mississippi lawmaker apologizes over 'black judge' comment

JACKSON, Miss. - A white Mississippi lawmaker is apologizing for saying at a local Republican meeting that "a black judge" would decide how to spend money on public schools if state voters approve an education funding initiative.



Rep. Lester "Bubba" Carpenter, who lives in the northern Mississippi town of Burnsville, issued his apology Monday. It came hours after a local cameraman posted a video online of a speech Carpenter made at a Tishomingo County Republican meeting.



Mississippi's Nov. 3 statewide ballot includes Initiative 42, which would allow people to sue if the state fails to provide "an adequate and efficient system of free public schools."



Carpenter says in his speech that the lawsuit would be filed in "predominantly black" Hinds County, the seat of state government, and "it's going to be a black judge."