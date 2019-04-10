Mississippi 'heartbeat' abortion law signed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's governor has signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill Thursday outlawing most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

The Center for Reproductive Rights calls the bill "blatantly unconstitutional" and says it will sue Mississippi to block the bill from taking effect July 1.

Mississippi is one of several states where Republican leaders are considering abortion-restriction bills this year. Abortion opponents are emboldened by new conservatives on the Supreme Court and are seeking cases to challenge the court's 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Bryant tweeted that he will fight for "innocent babies, even under the threat of legal action."