Mississippi governor vows to bring abortion battle to Supreme Court

Abortion opponent sings to herself outside a women's health clinic in Jackson, Miss. Photo: Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI (AP) - Mississippi's governor says he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks.

Republican Phil Bryant made the announcement on Twitter.

We will sustain our efforts to fight for America’s unborn children. Mississippi will continue this mission to the United States Supreme Court. https://t.co/O3NE8dm1Sf — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) December 14, 2019

The vow comes Saturday, a day after a federal appeals court ruled the ban was unconstitutional.

But Mississippi has been aiming for the Supreme Court all along.

Leaders hope conservative justices will spur the high court to overturn its 1973 ruling legalizing abortion rights nationwide.

Mississippi's ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy has never taken effect. It was blocked by a lower court judge.