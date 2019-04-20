53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi governor declares state of emergency

2 hours 33 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 9:27 PM April 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Bryce Jones / Twitter
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is declaring the state's second state of emergency in less than a week due to tornadoes.
  
The Republican governor issued the proclamation Friday, a day after tornadoes swept across the state. The storms are blamed for three deaths in Mississippi - two men who were driving and a third man crushed by a tree he was cutting up after the severe weather struck.
  
The proclamation will speed state resources to affected areas. Among the hardest-hit areas is the town of Morton, about 30 miles east of Jackson.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days