Mississippi governor declares state of emergency

Photo: Bryce Jones / Twitter

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is declaring the state's second state of emergency in less than a week due to tornadoes.

The Republican governor issued the proclamation Friday, a day after tornadoes swept across the state. The storms are blamed for three deaths in Mississippi - two men who were driving and a third man crushed by a tree he was cutting up after the severe weather struck.

The proclamation will speed state resources to affected areas. Among the hardest-hit areas is the town of Morton, about 30 miles east of Jackson.