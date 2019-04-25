72°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi falling, Corps closing spillway near New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers says the level of the Mississippi River is falling at New Orleans and the Corps has begun closing a historic flood control structure that diverts the river's water.
Corps spokesman Matt Roe said Tuesday the process could take 10 days to two weeks if the weather is good.
The Bonnet Carre Spillway is opened to relieve stress on levees protecting New Orleans when the river is flowing at 1.25 million cubic feet per second. That's fast enough to fill the Superdome in less than two minutes. Water is diverted into brackish Lake Pontchartrain.
The Feb. 28 opening was the 13th. It marked the first time the structure has been operated in consecutive years since it was completed in 1931.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Army Corps re-studying Amite River hoping for flood relief
-
Study finds Baton Rouge police significantly underpaid compared to other departments
-
Frenchtown Road Bridge remains closed for emergency repairs
-
Sheriff: High school student caught in gunfire, killed overnight
-
Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director