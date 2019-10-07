Mississippi duo arrested following Slidell-area battery

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A Mississippi father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly forcing their way into a Slidell-area home and severely beating a man.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies say the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 2, when Amos (father) and Kody Trehern (son) allegedly forced their way into a home on Bishop Drive and attacked the homeowner.

The homeowner says the two men held him at knifepoint and forced him to lead them to a second man, who was in a shed in the backyard. The intruders then used a metal pipe to beat the victim in the shed.

Both men were injured, and the beaten man was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries. The homeowner, however, refused treatment.

Members of The Long Beach Police Department apprehended the Treherns late Friday evening (October 4) and the father-son duo was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The two men await extradition to St. Tammany Parish, where they will be booked on warrants for Aggravated Burglary and Attempted First Degree Murder.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.