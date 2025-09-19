Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi couple accused of stealing $59,000 in Medicaid funds through Louisiana Health Department
BATON ROUGE — The attorney general's office said Friday a Mississippi couple had been arrested on allegations that they stole government benefits after filing false public records.
The Louisiana Department of Health said Johnathan Fore, 51, and Janice Fore, 53, falsely claimed they lived in Louisiana while receiving Medicaid benefts. Agents said the pair had moved to Mississippi about three years before the theft was detected, according the attorney general.
The amount lost was more than $59,000, according to the government.
Trending News
The two were arrested in Magnolia, Mississippi, on Tuesday and brought to Louisiana on Thursday. They were booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of government benefits fraud and filing false public records. A court date was not immediately known.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: The Mallory's Backyard Blues
-
Traveling catfishing tournament makes way to River Parishes on Friday
-
GET 2 MOVING: Perkins Road Community Park
-
Mayor-President's office, EBR Schools announce deal to stream select high school football...
-
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify man accused of armed robbery