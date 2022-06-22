Mississippi college basketball player arrested in Baton Rouge for assaulting woman

BATON ROUGE - A basketball player for a Mississippi college was arrested Wednesday after he beat a woman with various household items including a power cord and a mirror.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Alcorn State basketball player Oddyst Carter, 22, after meeting with the victim at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on April 15. The victim told officers she had gotten into a physical fight Carter after he found out she had allegedly logged into his social media.

Arrest reports say when Carter found out about this, he hit the victim several times with his fists, struck her several times with a power cord, and hit her twice with a mirror he pulled from the wall. Glass from the mirror gave the victim lacerations on her legs. The victim also reported Carter strangled her while she was on the ground.

She said this was not the first time Carter had been physically violent with her, but this was the first time she was reporting it.

Officers confirmed the victim's injuries were consistent with her report.

Carter was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree battery and battery with strangulation.