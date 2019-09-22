Latest Weather Blog
Missing Zachary woman found safe in Mississippi
GONZALES - A 78-year-old who went missing Tuesday morning was located by sheriff's deputies in Lauderdale, Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said Margaret Rivers, of Zachary, left her home to travel to Gonzales at around 9 a.m. At 11 a.m., Rivers called her daughter to let her know she was returning home because she got lost and did not make it to Gonzales. At around 5 p.m., her daughter received a call from an unknown man who said he found her mother in Byram, Mississippi and was giving the woman directions to allow her to return to Louisiana.
Rivers did not return home Tuesday night, but was finally tracked down around 2 p.m. in Mississippi. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported the 78-year-old was in good health.
Earlier, deputies asked residents to be on the lookout for Rivers, as she suffers from Alzheimer's disease and requires daily medication.
