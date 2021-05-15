Latest Weather Blog
Missing woman's body identified, husband's charges upgraded
PERKINSTON, Miss. (AP) - Investigators say they're upgrading charges against a south Mississippi man to murder after concluding remains found in his home are his missing wife.
Pearl River County Deputy Coroner Albert Lee told news outlets that the body was identified Monday by forensic experts as 61-year-old Kathleen Bowman. Sheriff's Chief Investigator Marc Ogden says investigators believe her husband, 61-year-old Charles Bowman, was involved in her death.
They haven't yet determined how or when Kathleen Bowman died. Deputies began investigating last week after relatives said they hadn't seen or spoken to her since spending Mother's Day with her on May 13.
Bowman disappeared after speaking to deputies outside his house on Wednesday. Officials returned with a search warrant, finding Kathleen Bowman's remains inside. Bowman was initially sought on charges of aggravated domestic assault.
