Missing woman returned home safely

UPDATE: Police were able to locate Tina Davis and bring her home without incident on Tuesday evening.

Read the original story below.

--------------------------------------

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman who may be suffering from medical issues.

Baton Rouge Police Department said Tina Davis was last seen in the Hidden Garden area driving a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on Tina Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Missing Person Division at (225) 389-2000.