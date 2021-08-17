78°
Missing woman returned home safely
UPDATE: Police were able to locate Tina Davis and bring her home without incident on Tuesday evening.
Read the original story below.
--------------------------------------
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman who may be suffering from medical issues.
Baton Rouge Police Department said Tina Davis was last seen in the Hidden Garden area driving a silver Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on Tina Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Missing Person Division at (225) 389-2000.
