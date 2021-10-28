61°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing Ville Platte man located safely, police say
VILLE PLATTE - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police announced that a missing 80-year-old Ville Platte man who was reported missing Wednesday, October 27 has been located.
According to authorities, James Ardoin was found and is safely back with his family.
Every year, thousands of people in the United States are reported missing.
Trending News
One source claims that in 2020 a decrease in missing person cases occurred in the U.S., as approximately 542,587 cases were reported that year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Section of Lee Drive expected to get a facelift
-
Issues linger after completion of Government Street "Road Diet" Project
-
Juvenile jail escapee captured alongside girlfriend in Texas 2 weeks after EBR...
-
Taxpayers doling out thousands to house teenage troublemakers out of state
-
Incredible video shows plane striking truck as it crash lands on I-12
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 8: Dunham's Kalante Wilson
-
Hot start but stagnant finish dooms LSU in Oxford
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: East Ascension Walter Samuel
-
As LSU looks forward to Ole Miss, fans look back on Orgeron...
-
The Short List: Who could be LSU's next head football coach?