Missing teens found after crashing stolen truck in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Authorities say two missing juveniles were located in Mandeville Wednesday morning after they crashed a stolen truck.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station near the intersection of Florida Street and Girod Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. in reference to a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before. When deputies approached the Toyota Tundra, the juveniles jumped into the truck and fled.

The truck was later seen near the intersection of Hwy 59 and Hwy 1088 after it had crashed into a light pole. The driver, a 16-year-old female, was reported missing out of Lafourche Parish. The passenger, a 16-year-old male, was reported missing out of Covington.

Both juveniles were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say criminal charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.