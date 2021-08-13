Missing teen found safe

BATON ROUGE - Jaylynn Shampine, 15, has been found safe and returned to her legal guardians.

Baton Rouge Police recently asked for the public's help in locating the teen after she was believed to be a victim of Human Trafficking.

Shampine went missing on August 11 when she was last seen at the OYO Hotel on Mead Road with an unknown black man. She was seen riding with him in a black or maroon Honda Accord.

This case is still under investigation.