75°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing St. Helena Parish woman found safe
UPDATE: The missing woman has been found safe.
TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help in locating a St. Helena Parish woman who was last seen in the Ponchatoula area.
Brittany Travasos, 37, of the McDaniel Road area, was reported missing on Sept. 29 after her relatives couldn't contact her for four days.
Travasos is 5'2", 125 pounds, with blue eyes and has recently dyed her hair brown. She also needs medication for a condition that can be critical to her health if she is without it.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding Travasos should contact the Investigations Division at 985-771-1161.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
New 13th Gate attraction sparks protest on Wednesday night
-
Woman arrested on bank fraud after allegedly using fraudulent ID to withdraw...
-
SGFD: Woman arrested for setting fire to Once Upon a Child while...
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night