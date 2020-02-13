Missing SC girl found dead in apparent homicide

CAYCE, SC - A 6-year-old South Carolina girl has been found dead three days after she vanished outside her home.

Officials said Thursday Faye Swetlik's death is being treated as a homicide.

Faye was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She had gotten off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce.

Her disappearance launched a sprawling, three-day search.

"She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away," her family said in a statement earlier this week. "Faye pays attention to her surroundings."