Missing SC girl found dead in apparent homicide
CAYCE, SC - A 6-year-old South Carolina girl has been found dead three days after she vanished outside her home.
Officials said Thursday Faye Swetlik's death is being treated as a homicide.
Faye was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She had gotten off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce.
Her disappearance launched a sprawling, three-day search.
"She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away," her family said in a statement earlier this week. "Faye pays attention to her surroundings."
