Missing Port Allen man found safe, deputies say

Saturday, March 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

UPDATE: Deputies announced around 4 p.m. Saturday that Wayne Dyer was found safe.

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for a missing man known to have dementia.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that Wayne Edgar Dyer was last seen leaving the Chevron gas station on Lobdell Highway in Port Allen.

Dyer is known to have dementia, and he reportedly left his wife at the Chevron station. She told deputies that she has no way of getting in touch with him.

Deputies say he was driving a 2013 white Nissan Maxima with an Arkansas handicap tag, and he is possibly traveling in the direction of Waveland, Miss.

Dyer was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray slacks, and he has a full white beard, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Edgar Dyer should call 911.

