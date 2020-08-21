Missing: Police search for 76-year-old man who suffers from dementia

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 76-year old Eddie Curtis, who authorities believe suffers from dementia.

Police say Curtis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 on Tuscarora Street, wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue jogging pants, and leather shoes.

Curtis is around 5'6"and weighs 145 lbs.

Authorities say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone with information on Curtis' whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.