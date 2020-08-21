76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing: Police search for 76-year-old man who suffers from dementia

2 hours 29 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 August 21, 2020 7:40 PM August 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 76-year old Eddie Curtis, who authorities believe suffers from dementia.

Police say Curtis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 on Tuscarora Street, wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue jogging pants, and leather shoes.

Curtis is around 5'6"and weighs 145 lbs. 

Authorities say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone with information on Curtis' whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days