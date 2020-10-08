Missing: Police ask public to assist in locating 77-year-old man with dementia

BATON ROUGE - An elderly man who may suffer from dementia is missing, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for 77-year-old Thomas Mitchell Jr.

Police say Mitchell was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday, clad in a gray shirt, as he was walking away from his home in the 3100 block of Topaz Drive.

According to police, Mitchell's family had just moved to Topaz Drive after residing on Evangeline Street for some time.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts should contact Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.