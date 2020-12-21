Missing Person: Police urge public to remain on the lookout for 76-year-old BR man

BATON ROUGE - A 76-year-old man who may suffer from dementia has been reported missing, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).

BRPD says William Addison Jr. was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 in the area of the Hammond Aire Plaza (9650 Airline Highway). Police say at that time he was driving a 2013 black Nissan Pathfinder, with the following Louisiana License tag: 224BKQ.

Anyone who has seen or has information on Addison's whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 389-2000.