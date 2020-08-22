Missing Person Found and returned home

UPDATE - Last night around 11:00pm Eddie Curtis was located on Scenic Highway.

Curtis appeared safe and unharmed.

He was returned to his residence.

---------------------

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 76-year old Eddie Curtis, who authorities believe suffers from dementia.

Police say Curtis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 on Tuscarora Street, wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue jogging pants, and leather shoes.

Curtis is around 5'6"and weighs 145 lbs.

Authorities say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone with information on Curtis' whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.