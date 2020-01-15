Missing Ohio teen found dead in chimney

PORT CLINTON, OH - Nearly a month after a 14-year-old disappeared while walking to school, officials said his body was found trapped inside the chimney of a vacant home.

Harley Dilly left home Dec. 20 for his last day of school at Port Clinton High School before the holiday break, but he never arrived.

Port Clinton Police Department Chief Robert J. Hickman announced Wednesday that Dilly was dead.

"This appears to be an accident, no foul play expected," Hickman said.

Investigators searched the area again Monday and decided to search a vacant summer home that was under renovations.

"There is no evidence of forced entry. Since there is a lockbox and anyone can go in and out of the house, we went inside to check the house," Hickman said.

On the second floor, they found Dilly's jacket and glasses next to a brick chimney and his body caught inside.

Ottawa County's Coroner Office determined that Dilly's preliminary cause of death was compression asphyxia. The final autopsy report is awaiting the toxicology report.

"The chimney is between the second and third floors and is 9 by 13 inches," Hickman said.

An Amber Alert was issued. Approximately 75 law enforcement agencies including the FBI, K-9 search and rescue teams and helicopters scoured over 150 acres to find Dilly.

Members of the community banned together to raise $18,095 in reward money for information leading to Dilly's safe return and assisted with the search efforts.