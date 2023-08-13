85°
Missing Ohio girl found dead in restaurant, parents charged
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Police have charged the parents of a missing 5-year-old Ohio girl after the child's body was found in the family's restaurant.
Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday.
The child's parents had initially reported that the girl went missing Monday evening after taking a nap at the back of the restaurant.
