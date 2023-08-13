85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing Ohio girl found dead in restaurant, parents charged

6 years 7 months 10 hours ago Wednesday, January 11 2017 Jan 11, 2017 January 11, 2017 8:13 AM January 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

Trending News

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Police have charged the parents of a missing 5-year-old Ohio girl after the child's body was found in the family's restaurant.

Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday.

The child's parents had initially reported that the girl went missing Monday evening after taking a nap at the back of the restaurant.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days