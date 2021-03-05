55°
Missing man with dementia located safely, authorities say
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Friday (March 5) that a man who had been declared missing has been located safely.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a detective found 52-year-old Paul Pearson walking along the side of the road near Jefferson Highway at Drusilla Lane, early Friday morning.
Authorities expressed thanks to the community for their concern and assistance.
