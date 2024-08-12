Missing man's body found in Livingston Parish pond

LIVINGSTON - The body of a man missing from St. Tammany Parish was found in a pond just south of I-12 in Livingston Parish on Monday morning.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of 42-year-old Oscar Aaron Hopson from Madisonville was found in a pond off South Frost Road, also known as Highway 63. He was previously reported missing by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.