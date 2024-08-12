93°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing man's body found in Livingston Parish pond
LIVINGSTON - The body of a man missing from St. Tammany Parish was found in a pond just south of I-12 in Livingston Parish on Monday morning.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of 42-year-old Oscar Aaron Hopson from Madisonville was found in a pond off South Frost Road, also known as Highway 63. He was previously reported missing by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Trending News
Deputies say the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former WBRSO employee caught stealing $150K from department released from prison
-
Newly rebuilt Baker High School to welcome back students on first day
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: See how the Supreme Court booted Eboni Johnson Rose...
-
2une In Previews: Fete-Dieu du Mississippi
-
Officials looking for 81-year-old man missing from St. Francisville home