Missing man found near Pelican Island, Ala.

Image of Brian Duff by WKRG

NEW ORLEANS-

UPDATE: Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday Watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a report that a good Samaritan found Brian Duff three miles south of Pelican Island, Alabama.

Duff met his family at Station Dauphin Island and was reported in stable condition.

****************

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a man near Dauphin Island, Alabama who was last seen on a jetski Friday.

Brian Duff was last seen heading into the Gulf of Mexico toward an offshore platform on a red and white Yamaha jetski at 12:45 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Duff is an adult male, last seen wearing an orange life jacket with a long sleeve shirt underneath.

A child was with him and was reported missing initially, but has since been located and is in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile was notified around 2:50 p.m. by a family member when Duff and the child did not return as planned.

According to the family, the two left Tonty Court, Dauphin Island on the jetski around noon and were last seen heading into the Gulf of Mexico at 12:45 p.m.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 helicopter aircrew

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

- Alabama Marine Resources

- South Alabama Rescue Search and Recovery

- Mobile Reserve Corps

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-6211.