Missing man found dead in Natalbany; murder investigation underway

53 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 November 19, 2019 12:44 PM November 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NATALBANY - A Hammond man who was reported missing last week was found dead off a roadway Monday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the body Pere Jackson, 27, was found at the edge of a wooded area off Dead End Street around 4 p.m. Monday.  Jackson had been missing since Nov. 15, according to the sheriff's office.

It was not immediately clear when or how Jackson died, but his death is being investigated as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at  (985) 345-6150.

