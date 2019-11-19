Missing man found dead in Natalbany; murder investigation underway

NATALBANY - A Hammond man who was reported missing last week was found dead off a roadway Monday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the body Pere Jackson, 27, was found at the edge of a wooded area off Dead End Street around 4 p.m. Monday. Jackson had been missing since Nov. 15, according to the sheriff's office.

It was not immediately clear when or how Jackson died, but his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150.